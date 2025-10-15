/Bihar Elections 2025: Young voters, big impact — Nawada's Gen Z set to influence poll outcome

In the final voter list released by the Election Commission (EC) for Nawada district, Bihar, a total of 95,959 names have been removed following a special revision process. At the same time, 30,491 new voters have been added to the list. Nawada, a critical battleground for political parties, now has a significantly altered electorate. The revision, which included a special intensive review of voter data, highlights the rise of Generation Z voters (aged 18-30). This demographic is expected to be a decisive force in the upcoming assembly elections, with 3.64 lakh Gen Z voters out of a total 17.16 lakh registered voters. Many of these young voters are first-time electors, and analysts believe their preferences will be heavily influenced by social media, internet trends, and modern-day issues.

Historically, elections in Nawada have been determined by traditional vote banks, but the influx of Gen Z voters presents new challenges and opportunities for political candidates. These voters are particularly vocal about issues like development, employment, education, and digital infrastructure. Their online activism could significantly impact a candidate's reputation and electoral prospects.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The district’s election officer, Ravi Prakash, noted that the special revision process started on June 25 and finished with the release of the final list on September 1. During this period, the list saw the removal of over 1.26 lakh names, including deceased voters, those who had moved out of the area, and individuals with duplicate voter registrations. Additionally, 19,467 names were added to the voter list after claims and objections were addressed.