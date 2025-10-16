/Bihar Elections 2025: JDU nominates four Muslim candidates in a tactical move to garner votes

Ahead of Bihar's 2025 assembly elections, Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal United (JDU) has nominated four Muslim candidates, a move designed to balance caste dynamics and appeal to specific vote banks. These candidates are part of the second list of 44 nominees released by the party on Thursday (October 16). While JDU previously fielded ten Muslim candidates in 2020, the number this time is lower, with the BJP not fielding any Muslim candidates at all.

The four JDU candidates, representing key constituencies, are Jama Khan in Chainpur, Saba Zafar in Amaur, Manzar Alam in Jokihat, and Shagupta Azim in Araria. Notably, Chainpur, won by the BSP in 2020, and the other three seats (Jokihat, Amaur, Araria) are located in the Seemanchal region, where Muslims make up a significant portion of the electorate.

In the 2020 elections, Chainpur went to the BSP, Araria was clinched by Congress, and both Amaur and Jokihat were claimed by the AIMIM. The JDU's selection of Muslim candidates appears to be a deliberate effort to maintain its hold in these strategically crucial areas. Alongside the Muslim nominees, JDU has focused on a well-calibrated caste strategy in its list of 101 candidates, which includes 37 from the Backward Classes, 22 from the Extremely Backward Classes, and 15 from Scheduled Castes. Additionally, the party has given tickets to 13 women and five current ministers.