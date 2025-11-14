/Bihar Election Results 2025: How many times has Nitish Kumar taken oath as Chief Minister of the state?

In the current Bihar elections scenario, it will be interesting to check whether he will again become the Chief Minister of Bihar or not
Since India gained independence in 1947, Bihar has had numerous Chief Ministers who have helped to shape the state’s growth and politics. Each leader have added some value in their own way to Bihar’s development, governance and social changes. Among all the leaders, Nitish Kumar is one of the most well-known and consistent leader. He has been the Chief Minister of Bihar since 2005. The Janata Dal United - JD(U) leader was out of power only during May 2014 – February 2015. If he wins the Bihar Elections 2025 and becomes the CM, he will be sworn in for the tenth time.
Nitish Kumar started his political career with the Janata Dal and became an MLA in 1985. In 1990, he supported Lalu Prasad Yadav in becoming the Chief Minister. However, in 1994, he and 13 other MPs broke away from Lalu Prasad’s government and formed a new group. Around 2000s, he formed Janata Dal United and became CM for the first time. In the current Bihar elections scenario, it will be interesting to check whether he will again become the Chief Minister of Bihar or not.