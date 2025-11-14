Google Preferred
  Bihar Election Results 2025: How many times has Nitish Kumar taken oath as Chief Minister of the state?

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Nov 14, 2025, 13:13 IST | Updated: Nov 14, 2025, 13:13 IST
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Photograph: (ANI)

Story highlights

In the current Bihar elections scenario, it will be interesting to check whether he will again become the Chief Minister of Bihar or not

Since India gained independence in 1947, Bihar has had numerous Chief Ministers who have helped to shape the state’s growth and politics. Each leader have added some value in their own way to Bihar’s development, governance and social changes. Among all the leaders, Nitish Kumar is one of the most well-known and consistent leader. He has been the Chief Minister of Bihar since 2005. The Janata Dal United - JD(U) leader was out of power only during May 2014 – February 2015. If he wins the Bihar Elections 2025 and becomes the CM, he will be sworn in for the tenth time.

  • 2000 (First-term): Became Chief Minister of Bihar for the fist time, but only stayed seven days, before the government collapsed.
  • 2005-2010 (Second-term): In 2005, he again became the CM with the support from the Bharatiya Janata Party (NDA alliance) and completed a full term, during this tenure.
  • 2010-2014 (Third-term): Returned as Chief Minister after another win with the NDA alliance.
  • 2015 (Fourth-term): Became CM of Bihar for the fourth time.
  • 2015-2017 (Fifth-term): Formed the Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Congress and became Chief Minister again.
  • 2017-2020 (Sixth-term): Left the Grand Alliance and joined hands with the NDA alliance once again, and continue to serve as the CM of Bihar.
  • 2020-2022(Seventh-term): Continued as Chief Minister after the 2020 state elections.
  • 2022-2024 (Eight-term): Nitish Kumar once again broke the alliance with the NDA alliance and resigned as chief minister and revoked his party from the NDA. He further announced that his party had rejoined the Mahagathbandhan.
  • 2024- Present (Ninth-term): Came back to NDA alliance and became the CM for the ninth time.
Nitish Kumar’s political journey

Nitish Kumar started his political career with the Janata Dal and became an MLA in 1985. In 1990, he supported Lalu Prasad Yadav in becoming the Chief Minister. However, in 1994, he and 13 other MPs broke away from Lalu Prasad’s government and formed a new group. Around 2000s, he formed Janata Dal United and became CM for the first time. In the current Bihar elections scenario, it will be interesting to check whether he will again become the Chief Minister of Bihar or not.

Aditya Bhatia is a dynamic journalist with a strong passion for storytelling, whether it’s the thrill of live sports or the pulse of current affairs. While sports remain close to...Read More

