Bihar Election 2025 Results | Prashant Kishor's video claiming he would quit politics if Nitish Kumar's JDU wins more than 25 seats surfaces - WATCH

Prashant Kishor, formerly a poll strategist, instrumental in writing the victory story of several leaders across India, is suffering a massive defeat in own state after contesting the Bihar Elections 2025 under the banner of his political outfit - Jan Suraaj Party (JSP). As per trends, JSP will be drawing blank in this year's election despite contesting on all 243 Assembly seats. Ahead of the elections, Prashant Kishor pulled out of the contest explaining that the decision was taken by the party for its "greater good". He took the decision amid high anticipation that he would contest from the Raghopur seat against RJD scion - Tejashwi Yadav. Critics have commented that this move by Kishor made him suffer electorally, while others said that he was only a factor for media and not on the ground.

Meanwhile, social media users pulled out a video of his in which he said that he would quit politics if Nitish Kumar's JDU wins more than 25 seats. As per trends by Election Commission of India (ECI), JDU is leading on 84 seats, while it has won one seat. Users on social media have asked if Kishor will really quit politics after this debacle. However, it remains to be seen as to what percentage of vote has Jan Suraaj polled in its debut election.

State president Manoj Bharti acknowledged the setback, saying the party had been unable to communicate its vision effectively. The early leads in a handful of seats quickly evaporated, validating exit poll predictions that had awarded the JSP no seats. Prashant Kishor is yet to comment on the performance.

Political Parties Prashant Kishor Has Worked With

Kishor has previously worked with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2014 Lok Sabha campaign for Narendra Modi (through I-PAC precursor).