After heavy rains battered the Indian city of Bengaluru and caused flooding in several areas, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued warnings of orange alert ( 8 cm to 10 cm of rain) for Bengaluru and a yellow alert at various places across Karnataka on Tuesday.

"The amount of rainfall we are receiving is nothing for rural areas. But because cities like Bengaluru are concretised mostly, and thus blocking the outlets for water drainage, we have issued an orange alert so that authorities can prepare accordingly, said IMD Bengaluru Centre Director N Puviarasu, according to news agency PTI.

The areas likely to be affected due to the forecast of rain are Bagalkot, Bangalore Urban, Bangalore Rural, Belgaum, Chikkaballapura, Dharwad, Gadag, Kolar, Koppal, Vijayanagara districts, the IMD said in its statement.

Also Read: Alleged spy Jyoti Malhotra blamed govt, tourists after Pahalgam attack? Video surfaces

The weather in the city is expected to remain partly cloudy with high possibility of heavy rain or thunderstorm. The day temperature will hover around 27 degree Celsius, while the minimum will settle close to 20 degrees.

Torrential downpour battered Bengaluru

On Sunday (May 19) heavy rain of 10.5 cm (105 mm) battered the city, which was the second-highest in 15 years. While on Monday the city again received 37.2 mm of rain. Several areas in the Karnataka capital were flooded causing great inconvenience to people.

Manyata Tech Park, BTM Layout, Ejipura Junction, HSR Layout 5th and 6th sectors and Silk Board Junction, were some of the areas the bore the maximum brunt of the weather.

Three people, including a 12-year-old boy, were also killed. One of the victims Shashikala, an employee at a company succumbed to her injuries after a wet compound wall collapsed on her in Whitefield. The other two victims lost their lives due to electrocution

