/Bangladesh’s NSA Rahman in Delhi

Bangladesh’s National Security Adviser, Dr. Khalilur Rahman, has reached Delhi to attend the seventh NSA-level meeting of the Colombo Security Conclave in New Delhi from Nov. 19-20. Hosted by India’s National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, the gathering will include counterparts from Maldives, Mauritius, and Sri Lanka, at the Indian Ocean security forum.

Earlier l, announcing the visit, the interim Bangladesh govt has announced that, regional cooperation is a 'priority' and it has 'actively participated in meetings of various regional bodies.'

The visit comes a day after a Bangladesh court announced death sentence for former Bangladesh PM Hasina. Dhaka in the aftermath of the pronouncement asked Delhi to exteradite Hasina, who has been living in exile in India since her ouster after student-led protests in 2024.

Since her departure, and takeover of Yunus interim govt, Delhi Dhaka ties remain frosty. Bangladesh accuses India of sheltering Hasina as Delhi worries about rising anti India views in Dhaka and about the safety of minority Hindu population in the country.