Bahrain becomes first country in West Asia to get India's COVID-19 vaccine gift

Bahrain has become the latest country to get India's COVID-19 vaccine gift. India has sent a gift of 1 lakh COVID-19 vaccines to Bahrain. Bahrain is the first country in west Asia to which New Delhi has sent the vaccine gift.

Overall, it is the ninth country to which India has sent the vaccine gift. Vaccines gifts have been sent to Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal., Bangladesh, Myanmar, Seychelles, Mauritius, and Sri Lanka. India has got requests for vaccines from a whole host of countries across the globe, including from half a dozen Arab countries like Egypt, Tunisia, Saudi Arabia, Oman and Kuwait.

India and Bahrain ties have drawn closer with high-level engagements. External affairs minister Dr S Jaishankar had visited the country in November last year. During the visit, India's EAM had thanked the leadership of the country for taking "exceptional care" for the Indian community in the country amid the pandemic.

New Delhi had also provided assistance to Bahrain with supplies of medicines, medical equipment, and medical professionals amid the pandemic. Both countries have also operationalized the air bubbles arrangement for travel between the two countries.