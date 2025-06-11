/Baba Siddique murder mastermind Zeeshan Akhtar detained in Canada; Mumbai cops seek extradition

Zeeshan Akhtar, the alleged mastermind of the high-profile murder case of NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) leader Baba Siddique, has been apprehended in Canada by Surrey Police following Interpol’s notice. Officials of the Mumbai Crime Branch have confirmed the arrest.

Akhtar had been evading arrest and was regarded as the main orchestrator of the murder plan. Reports of his detention in Canada had surfaced last week, but Mumbai police officials had not confirmed the news.

Senior officials of the Mumbai Crime Branch were verifying details with their counterparts in Canada, and the confirmation came through on Tuesday.

Akhtar was absconding and had tried to hoodwink police about his whereabouts by claiming in a video that he was hiding in Pakistan.

Mumbai Crime Branch to initiate extradition proceedings

The Mumbai Crime Branch is now coordinating with Canadian authorities to initiate extradition proceedings and bring Akhtar back to India to face trial.

Akhtar had allegedly plotted the killing meticulously along with Shubham Lonkar and funded it by using a web of over 10 bank accounts.

Investigators say Akhtar coordinated with jailed shooter Gurmel Singh and other accused and arranged weapons and shelter for the assailants but left Mumbai a month before the murder to avoid suspicion.

The Crime Branch is now probing how Akhtar managed to flee India. Investigators suspect he used a forged passport and may have escaped via Nepal before reaching Canada.

A Red Corner Notice (RCN) had been issued against him by Interpol at the request of Indian authorities. Both Mumbai Police and Jalandhar Police had issued RCNs against Zeeshan Akhtar.

A chargesheet is set to be filed against all 26 accused arrested so far in the case under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).

Baba Siddique, 66, was shot dead by three assailants outside his son Zeeshan’s office in Bandra (East) on the night of Oct 12.

Zeeshan had alleged that a builder lobby carrying out an SRA project was behind his father’s murder, but police ruled out this angle.

The police chargesheet claimed that gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s Canada-based brother Anmol was behind the murder. It stated that the murder was a fallout of Siddiqui’s alleged links with Dawood Ibrahim and Salman Khan.