Australian PM Anthony Albanese's four-day visit to India begins today. Here are the details

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese emplaned for India on Wednesday (March 8) for a four-day visit (March 8-11) at the invitation of his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi. Taking to Twitter, Albanese said, "Today I’m bringing a delegation of ministers and business leaders to India." Albanese said that Australia has a historic opportunity to strengthen its relationship with India, at a time of extraordinary growth and dynamism in the region.

The Australian Prime Minister highlighted that his country is a better place because of the large and diverse Indian-Australian community.

ALSO READ | Indian diplomacy praised by Australian high commissioner for effective collaboration with diverse groups

"This trip demonstrates our commitment to deepening our links with India, and to being a force for stability and growth in our region," Albanese also said.

The Australian PM's schedule

Albanese leads a business delegation to India as his government wants to diversify trade and foreign investment partners. This will be his first visit to India in his current role and his fourth meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Albanese will arrive in Gujarat's Ahmedabad on Wednesday evening and head straight towards the Sabarmati Ashram in the city to pay his tributes to Mahatma Gandhi. As per the official schedule, Albanese will attend a cultural event at Raj Bhavan in Gandhinagar organised by the Gujarat government on the occasion of Holi. The Australian Prime Minister will be joined by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Governor Acharya Devvrat and other dignitaries.

We have an historic opportunity to strengthen our relationship with India, at a time of extraordinary growth and dynamism in our region.



Australia is a better place because of our large, diverse Indian-Australian community. — Anthony Albanese (@AlboMP) March 8, 2023 ×

On Thursday, Albanese and Indian Prime Minister Modi will arrive at the Narendra Modi Stadium at Motera in Ahmedabad to watch the first-day play of the fourth Test between Australia and India. Later in the day, Albanese will leave for Mumbai. On Friday, he will be in New Delhi to take part in the Ceremonial Reception at the Rashtrapati Bhawan which will be followed by a wreath-laying ceremony at the Rajghat, the news agency ANI reported.

The Australian PM will then meet India's Foreign Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. He will also be meeting Prime Minister Modi at the Hyderabad House in New Delhi and President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhawan.

First in-person India-Australia Annual Summit to take place

The first person India-Australia Annual Summit will take place during Albanese's four-day visit to India. At the annual summit, leaders will take stock of progress made on various initiatives under the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, ANI reported. The summit also lays the way forward on new initiatives and enhanced cooperation in a diverse range of sectors between the two countries.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE