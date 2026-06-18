/At least seven dead as bus falls into deep ravine in Himachal Pradesh

At least seven people have been killed in a road accident in the hill state of Himachal Pradesh. According to initial reports, the vehicle lost control and fell into a deep ravine on the Chamba-Masrund road. After the incident was reported, the local police rushed to the spot and recovered the bodies from the spot.

According to Additional Superintendent of Police Dinesh Sharma, 7 casualties were reported, including 3 women and 4 men. All the bodies have been sent for post mortem and an investigation is underway.

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“In the morning, information about an accident was received, prompting an immediate response from e assistance of local people. All bodies were rescued. 7 casualties were reported, including 3 women and 4 men, who have been sent for postmortem. Further investigation is ongoing.”