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  • /At least seven dead as bus falls into deep ravine in Himachal Pradesh

At least seven dead as bus falls into deep ravine in Himachal Pradesh

Aditya Shukla
Edited By Aditya Shukla
Published: Jun 18, 2026, 12:22 IST | Updated: Jun 18, 2026, 12:22 IST
At least seven dead as bus falls into deep ravine in Himachal Pradesh

Police at accident site in Himachal Pradesh Photograph: (ANI)

Story highlights

According to Additional Superintendent of Police Dinesh Sharma, the casualties in the road accident include 3 women and 4 men. 

At least seven people have been killed in a road accident in the hill state of Himachal Pradesh. According to initial reports, the vehicle lost control and fell into a deep ravine on the Chamba-Masrund road. After the incident was reported, the local police rushed to the spot and recovered the bodies from the spot.

According to Additional Superintendent of Police Dinesh Sharma, 7 casualties were reported, including 3 women and 4 men. All the bodies have been sent for post mortem and an investigation is underway.

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“In the morning, information about an accident was received, prompting an immediate response from e assistance of local people. All bodies were rescued. 7 casualties were reported, including 3 women and 4 men, who have been sent for postmortem. Further investigation is ongoing.”

(This is a developing story)

About the Author

Aditya Shukla

Aditya Shukla

Aditya Shukla

Aditya Shukla has a vast experience of over 20 years in the field of journalism. During the years, he has worked in TV and digital, covering Indian politics and world news extensiv...Read More

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