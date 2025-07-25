/At least 4 children dead, several feared trapped after school building collapses in Rajasthan

At least four children are reported to have been killed and several feared trapped after a government school building collapsed in Rajasthan's Jhalawar district on Friday (July 25). The roof of Piplodi Primary School collapsed at around 8.30 am leading to the tragic incident, reported news agency PTI. Emergency teams are at the spot carrying out rescue operations.

A video of the incident shared by the news agency on X shows scenes of panic as residents scramble to clear the debris. One can also see a bulldozer assisting in clearing the debris.

According to media reports that cite local authorities, around 40 children, besides teachers and staff members, were present in the premises when the single-storey building collapsed.

"3-4 students die as the roof of Piplodi Primary School in Jhalawar collapses. Many students injured. Upon receiving the information, Jhalawar Collector and SP Amit Kumar Budania left for the spot" Jhalawar SP Amit Kumar was quoted as saying by ANI.