/Arunachal woman detained in Shanghai: India hits out at China in sharpest terms

India on Monday (Nov 24) delivered a strong diplomatic protest to China after an Arunachal Pradesh woman was detained for hours at Shanghai Pudong Airport on the “ludicrous” ground that her Indian passport was invalid. Prema Wangjom Thongdok from Arunachal was transiting through Shanghai en route to Japan when Chinese immigration officials refused to recognise her travel document, citing Beijing’s claim over the border state.

“A strong demarche was made with the Chinese side, in Beijing and in Delhi, on the same day the incident took place,” sources said. The government rejected China’s action in the strongest language.

“It was stressed that the passenger had been detained on ludicrous grounds. Arunachal Pradesh is indisputably Indian territory and its residents are perfectly entitled to hold and travel with Indian passports,” the sources explained. India’s Consulate General in Shanghai immediately swung into action. “Our Consulate in Shanghai also took up the matter locally and extended fullest assistance to the stranded passenger,” sources added.

New Delhi accused Beijing of violating core international aviation agreements. “It has also been highlighted that the actions of the Chinese authorities are in contravention of the Chicago and Montreal Conventions relating to civil aviation,” sources pointed out.