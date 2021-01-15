Around 300-400 Pakistan terrorists trying to infiltrate across LoC: Indian Army Chief

Around 300 to 400 Pakistan-based terrorists are waiting in launchpads across the Line of Control to infiltrate into the Indian side, said Indian Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane on Friday, adding that forces at forwarding locations are keeping an eye on their activities.



The Army Chief also said that the forces deployed at Line of Control are giving a befitting reply to Pakistan's ceasefire violations.



'There has been an around 44 per cent increase in ceasefire violations by Pakistan at the LoC,` said General Naravane, speaking during the Army Day celebrations on January 15 in Delhi.



Till December 28 this year, Pakistan carried out 4,700 incidents of ceasefire violations at Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir. Ceasefire violations have jumped to 4,700, the highest in the last 17 years.



In 2019, there were 3,168 ceasefire violations. Interestingly, out of the 3,168 ceasefire violations, 1,551 have taken place since August. The security establishment noticed that it was after the government abrogated Article 370 in August last year that there was a steady rise in ceasefire violations.



In 2018, Pakistan carried out 1629 incidents of ceasefire violations.



Pakistan is using drones and tunnels to smuggle arms and ammunition into the country. `At LoC, our forces are keeping an eye on Pakistan`s activities. The counter-infiltration grid has been strengthened making it nearly impossible for Pakistan to push terrorists into Indian territory,` said the Indian Army Chief.



He also pointed out that the strengthening of the counter-infiltration grid has led to a decrease in terror activities in Jammu and the Kashmir Valley. Last year, around 200 terrorists were killed in counter-terror operations, Indian Army Chief said.



Talking about the situation in North-East states, Gen Naravane said that around 600 extremists surrendered in the last one year and a huge cache of arms and ammunition were recovered. `We have got huge success in counter-terror operations working along with the Myanmar army,` the Indian Army chief said. He also said that the force, along with Assam Rifles and state governments is able to successfully implement the government's Act East Policy.