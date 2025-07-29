/Army confirms 3 terrorists killed in Operation Mahadev were Pahalgam attack perpetrators

The Indian Army on Tuesday confirmed that the three terrorists killed during Operation Mahadev on Monday were those directly involved in orchestrating and perpetrating the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack. The terrorists had killed 26 civilians, including 25 tourists, after asking their religion and segregating them. The identities of the terrorists have been confirmed by the Indian Army.

Providing an update on Operation Mahadev, which was launched by the Army’s elite para commandos on Monday, the Chinar Corps of the Army stated in a post on X, “Three hardcore Pakistani terrorists, involved in orchestrating the dastardly Pahalgam attack, were neutralised in a joint, coordinated, and protracted operation by the Army, J&K Police, and CRPF on 28 July.”

The three terrorists who were gunned down have been identified as Suleman Shah alias Faisal Jaat, Hamza Afgani, and Jibran Bhai. Jibran was also allegedly involved in the Sonamarg Tunnel attack last year.

The security forces also recovered two AK Series Rifles, one M4 Rifle, and a large quantity of ammunition and warlike stores from the encounter site at Mulnar in Harwan area near Dachigam National Park.

“The mission marks a critical step in restoring security in Kashmir and commitment of IA towards establishing peace and development,” the Army statement read, adding that the operation continues.

Earlier in the day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also shared in the Lok Sabha during the debate that the three terrorists killed during Operation Mahadev were directly involved in the Pahalgam attack.

“Yesterday, the Indian Army, CRPF, and Jammu & Kashmir Police neutralised three terrorists—Suleiman, Afghan, and Jibran. Suleiman was a top commander of Lashkar-e-Taiba, responsible for the Pahalgam and Gagangir terror attacks. Multiple pieces of evidence support his involvement,” Shah said, speaking in the Lok Sabha during the ongoing debate on Operation Sindoor.