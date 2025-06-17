/Armenia says providing assistance for Indian evacuation from Iran

As the West Asia conflict widens, Armenia has said that it is providing assistance for the evacuation of Indian nationals from Iran. In response to WION, the spokesperson Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia, Ani Badalyan, said, "Foreign Ministers of Armenia and India discussed the possibility of evacuating Indian students from Iran through Armenian territory. Armenia has provided relevant assistance". EAM Dr S Jaishankar, Armenia's foreign minister, Ararat Mirzoyan, held talks on Sunday evening over the latter's support for the evacuation of Indians from Iran.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) confirmed, “Indian students in Tehran have been moved out of the city for reasons of safety, through arrangements made by the embassy.” Approximately 110 Indian students from Urmia Medical University "safely crossed the border into Armenia" yesterday. The Jammu and Kashmir Students Association, in a statement, confirmed that among the 110 Indian students, 90 are from the Kashmir Valley. The statement said that the students will come to Delhi from Armenia via flight.

Israel, Iran have traded fire in the last few days as the intensity of the fight has increased. US President Trump, who cut short his Canada visit for the G7 summit, in a social media post, has asked "everyone to immediately evacuate Tehran". Earlier today, the Indian embassy in Iran asked all Indian nationals and persons of Indian origin to move out of Tehran to a "safe location" by "using their own resources".

The MEA statement said, "residents who are self-sufficient in terms of transport have also been advised to move out of the city in view of the developing situation. Meanwhile, India's Ministry of External Affairs has set up a 24×7 Control Room amid the escalating tensions in West Asia. India has around 3000-4000 of its nationals in Iran and 25000 nationals in Israel.