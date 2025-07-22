Apache helicopter: Missiles, radar, chain gun - what weapons 'tank in the air' packs? 5 features

The Indian Army on Tuesday received the first batch of Apache helicopters for its aviation fleet. The army describedthe arrival of the attack helicoptersas a “milestone moment” for the force. The army said thesestate-of-the-art platforms will bolster its operational capabilities significantly. The consignment of Apache helicopters arrived at Hindon Airbase. The Indian Air Force already operates a fleet of 22 Apache helicopters, which have been deployed in Ladakh and western sectors.
What are Apache helicopters? How capable are they?
- Apache helicopters are attack choppers. They can carry a host of weapons, including air-to-ground Hellfire missiles, 70 mm Hydra rockets, and air-to-air Stinger missiles.
- Apache helicopters can carry a 30 mm chain gun with 1200 rounds. The Apache helicopters also pack fire control radar with a 360° coverage and nose-mounted sensor suite for target acquisition and night vision systems. The AH-64E is the most modern configuration of the Apache and is ready for the MDO battlefield.
- A network-centric, fully integrated weapon system specifically built to dominate in a highly contested and complex battle space, the AH-64E Version 6, or v6, Apache includes multiple enhancements to the aircraft's sensors, software, and weapons performance.
- Designed for interoperability within the Multi-Domain Operations (MDO) ecosystem, AH-64E v6 is a lethal, survivable, and agile system providing the reach, maneuverability, and performance needed by ground forces and contributes to current and future joint mission success.
- By providing and integrating advanced capabilities through a layered effect of on-board and off-board sensors, stand-off long-range weapons, and the connectivity required to use all the tools the ecosystem can bring, AH-64E v6 is a fully integrated, optimized for battle attack helicopter.
Three choppers arrived in India at the Hindon airbase from the United States in an Antonov transport aircraft. These choppers are also called “tanks in the air”. These choppers are manufactured by Boeing. They are part of a $600 million deal for buying six Apache helicopters. They can be used for attacking, reconnaissance, and other operations.