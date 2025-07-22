Apache helicopter: Missiles, radar, chain gun - what weapons 'tank in the air' packs? 5 features

The Indian Army on Tuesday received the first batch of Apache helicopters for its aviation fleet. The army describedthe arrival of the attack helicoptersas a “milestone moment” for the force. The army said thesestate-of-the-art platforms will bolster its operational capabilities significantly. The consignment of Apache helicopters arrived at Hindon Airbase. The Indian Air Force already operates a fleet of 22 Apache helicopters, which have been deployed in Ladakh and western sectors.

What are Apache helicopters? How capable are they?

Apache helicopters are attack choppers. They can carry a host of weapons, including air-to-ground Hellfire missiles, 70 mm Hydra rockets, and air-to-air Stinger missiles. Apache helicopters can carry a 30 mm chain gun with 1200 rounds. The Apache helicopters also pack fire control radar with a 360° coverage and nose-mounted sensor suite for target acquisition and night vision systems. The AH-64E is the most modern configuration of the Apache and is ready for the MDO battlefield. A network-centric, fully integrated weapon system specifically built to dominate in a highly contested and complex battle space, the AH-64E Version 6, or v6, Apache includes multiple enhancements to the aircraft's sensors, software, and weapons performance. Designed for interoperability within the Multi-Domain Operations (MDO) ecosystem, AH-64E v6 is a lethal, survivable, and agile system providing the reach, maneuverability, and performance needed by ground forces and contributes to current and future joint mission success. By providing and integrating advanced capabilities through a layered effect of on-board and off-board sensors, stand-off long-range weapons, and the connectivity required to use all the tools the ecosystem can bring, AH-64E v6 is a fully integrated, optimized for battle attack helicopter.