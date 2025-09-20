Mumbai loan recovery agent Anuradha Varma breaks down in tears apologises to CRPF personnel in viral call

Anuradha Varma, the loan recovery agent, appeared in a great deal of distress in a subsequent call recording that went viral. She apologised to the CRPF personnel for her previous abusive behaviour. She broke down in tears while seeking forgiveness. In a broken and whimpering voice, she said that she was not herself and in immense work and family pressure.

The emotional apology call

‘Hello, Sir, Anuradha. Actually, I don’t know how this happened. I don't recall what the frustration was, whether it was anger or family pressure or work pressure. I had made a mistake knowingly or unknowingly. But I had no such intention ( sobbing), to hurt the sentiments of Indian security personnel… I can't take back the words I have uttered. Yes, but I can apologise. I want to beg your forgiveness. I know I had committed a mistake. Please forgive me. And if possible, please refrain from sending me these inappropriate messages, calls, and video calls. Please, I beg you with humility and with my hands folded. Once again, I want to reiterate that I had no intentions to hurt you. Please consider me a younger sister and forgive me. If you want to punish me, please tell me. My job is hanging in the fray now,' said Anuradha in another viral phone call.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

How did it all start?

The saga started with a phone call that went viral on Thursday, in which Anuradha Varma, a Mumbai-based loan recovery agent, could be heard abusing the CRPF personnel and their family with harsh words during a phone call for loan recovery. The call recording shows the use of derogatory remarks such as “gawar ho, tabhi border pe bhej diye gaye ho” (you’re illiterate, that’s why you were sent to the border), and it also showed her making offensive comments about his children being born disabled.

The lady was earlier identified as an HDFC banker, but the bank had issued a statement clarifying any such connection with the lady. In a Twitter post, the bank said that the lady in the conversation is not an employee of the HDFC Bank, and the bank does not support this kind of conduct, and it does not reflect the values of the organisation.

The incident highlights the immense pressure loan recovery agents face, and the imminent need to scrutinise the practices of the banks.