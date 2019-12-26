Anti-CAA protest: Stone-pelters from Kashmir were called to create unrest in UP, says MoS Home Affairs Nityanand Rai

In Bihar's Samastipur Union Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai said that stone-pelters of Kashmir were called in Uttar Pradesh to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act. Citing a news report, Rai said that attempts were made to spoil the atmosphere in the entire country including Uttar Pradesh.

Rai said that there was no participation of common people in this disturbance but those who do vote bank politics are behind this movement. During his visit to Samastipur, the minister appealed to the workers to give the right information about this law to the public. He said that the wrong information and rumours are being spread by the opposition parties regarding the new citizenship law.

While talking to reporters, Rai attacked the Congress and those opposing this citizenship law and said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah had clearly stated that the citizens of the country are not going to be harmed by this law.

The Union Minister of State for Home Affairs said that the opposition should tell what harm is being caused to the people of the country by this law.

He said that PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have been constantly appealing to the people to maintain a state of harmony in the country.