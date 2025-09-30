/An ISI agent? Sonam Wangchuk’s wife asks if attending a climate summit can make anyone anti-national

Indian climate activist Sonam Wangchuk’s wife, Gitanjali J Angmo, refutes claims that her husband was in touch with Pakistani intelligence operatives (PIO). Speaking to news agency ANI, she asked if attending a climate summit organised by the UN and covered by Pakistani news outlet Dawn translates to being anti-national. She also went on to say that her husband has been actively working towards climate change initiatives, and his relentless efforts have also benefited the country and the region at large.

She said, "This is absolutely wrong and false, we condemn it to the core. A narrative is being formed to frame someone. When the UT government was buying Chinese tablets, he (Wangchuk) was talking about tackling China not with bullets but with a wallet. How can such a person be anti-national?"

Angmo further emphasised that a conference on glaciers would keep the countries from Bangladesh to Afghanistan in view and ensure water is there for all. She asked, “If a person participates in such a conference, will he be an ISI agent? What is the evidence behind it? They are saying a Pakistani entered here, so the MHA should answer."

Speaking to news agency ANI, she said, Wangchuk only advocated for the inclusion of Ladakh in the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution and that the movement for statehood cannot be undermined, as it has the support of the people of Ladakh. “It's essential to acknowledge that not only does Sonam Wangchuk advocate for the Sixth Schedule, but the entire leadership supports him, as do all citizens of Ladakh and possibly the entire country,” she further added. In response to DGP Ladakh's allegations calling Wangchuk 'anti-national', she said then why is the government awarding an anti-national solar-heated buildings and Ice Stupas.