Amit Shah challenges Congress to show any clause in CAA that can take away citizenship

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday accused Congress of spreading rumours about the newly-amended citizenship law and challenged party leader Rahul Gandhi to highlight even one clause in the Act which has any provision to take away the citizenship.

"Congress and company are spreading rumours that this act will take away the citizenship of minorities. I challenge Rahul to show even one clause in the act that has provision to take away citizenship. Do not disrupt the peace in the country and lead people astray," Shah said.

Shah made these statements while addressing the public at an event to mark the competition of two years of BJP-led Himachal government.

Shah also outlined the work done by his government including abrogation of Article 370, one rank one pension among others during today's address.

It has been six years and even our enemies cannot levy charges of corruption on the government, he said, adding that during Congress' tenure, the word 'corruption' was commonly used.