Amid China-Pakistan nexus debate in India, Asim Munir's big remark on Beijing. Here's what he said

Amid a raging debate in India about the China-Pakistan nexus duringOperation Sindoor, Pakistan's army chief, Asim Munir, said on Friday that the bond between the two nations is"unique, time-tested and exceptionally resilient" despite global challenges. AsimMunir was addressinga ceremony to commemorate the 98th anniversary of the founding of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) of China in Rawalpindi, in the presenceof China's Ambassador to Pakistan, Jiang Zaidong.

The event was also attended byDefence Attaché Major General Wang Zhong, Pakistani military officials, and officers of China's embassy. "Our friendship with China is unique, time-tested, and exceptionally resilient,” the military's media wing said in a statement.

Asim Munir further said that the strategic relationship between the two nations "exemplifies mutual trust, unwavering support and shared commitment".

He said that the friendship between the two nations has remained steadfast and unshakable despite the shifting strategic dynamics.

"Our enduring partnership is central to promoting regional stability and securing our shared strategic interests,” Munir added, according to a PTI report.

Asim Munir said that China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) played a pivotal role in the country's defence, security, and nation-building.

Earlier this week, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said in the parliament that the central government allowed Pakistan and China to come close during Operation Sindoor.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar later launched a veiled attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, calling him a China guru who acquired their knowledge of China by attending the Beijing Olympics.