Air quality remains 'poor' in Delhi

The air quality of Delhi remained 'poor' on Sunday with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 211, according to System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

According to the data compiled by SAFAR, major pollutants i.e. Particulate Matter (PM) 2.5 was at 136 and PM 10 at 94, both in the 'poor' category in the capital area at 10:30 in the morning.

An AQI between 0-50 is considered good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101-200 moderate, 201-300 poor, 301-400 very poor and 401-500 is marked as severe/hazardous.

The SAFAR has advised 'sensitive groups' to avoid all outdoor physical activities.

"People are advised to stop outdoor activity in the early morning and after sunset times and avoid prolonged or heavy exertion. Go for a short walk instead of a jog and take more breaks. Stop any activity level if you experience any unusual coughing, chest discomfort, wheezing, breathing difficulty, or fatigue. If the room has windows, close them," it stated in its advisory.