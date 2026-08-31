/‘Bomb’ note triggers emergency landing of Air India Express flight in Ahmedabad

An Air India Express Flight operating from Dammam in Saudi Arabia to New Delhi made an emergency landing in Ahmedabad on Monday, August 31, 2026 after a crew member spotted a tissue paper with the word “Bomb” scribbled on it inside aircraft's lavatory. The crew acted swiftly and informed the pilot, and following strict aviation safety protocols, the pilot immediately contacted Air Traffic Control (ATC) and diverted the flight to Ahmedabad.

"The aircraft made an emergency landing at the Ahmedabad International Airport at around 4:30pm after a crew member found a tissue paper having text "bomb" written on it, " said Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), 'G' Division, VN Yadav as reported by the PTI.

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The aircraft had 32 passengers, all of whom were deboarded at Terminal 2 of the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad, said the official. The aircraft, on landing, was immediately glided to an isolated bay away from the main terminal. Security agencies, including the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), fire brigade, bomb disposal squads, and sniffer dogs, cordoned off and thoroughly inspected the cabin, seats, and cargo hold. There was no trace of any explosive substances or suspicious objects, and airport authorities cleared it to complete its journey.

Local security agencies have launched an investigation to determine who placed the note in the lavatory and what their motivation for the hoax was. In a statement, the Air India spokesperson said, “The government-appointed Bomb Threat Assessment Committee (BTAC) was alerted immediately, and all security procedures were promptly initiated. The flight landed, and all guests have been disembarked safely. The aircraft will be released for operations after necessary security checks are completed.”