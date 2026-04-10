/AIMIM dumps alliance with Humayun Kabir over alleged 200 crore ‘deal’ with BJP

The AIMIM has pulled out of a coalition with Humayun Kabir’s Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP) following a sting video by the TMC. The video allegedly shows Kabir, who was previously suspended from the TMC, had an understanding with the BJP, that he wants the payment in instalments and was seeking an amount of 200 crore of the proposed 1000 crore in advance for helping with 50-60 assembly seats in the upcoming election. In the video, as reported by PTI, he can be heard claiming connections with BJP's Leader of the Opposition, Suvendu Adhikari, and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, and had communication with the Prime Minister's Office.

The clip also has references to how “it is easy to fool Muslims” surrounding the Babri Masjid issue, and further outlines a broad strategy to divert Muslim votes away from TMC. Kabir could be heard suggesting that he has a huge Muslim voter base with him. TMC has demanded an investigation by the Enforcement Directorate into the claims emerging from the video. TMC circulated the video widely on social media and in a press conference on Thursday.

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Announcing a withdrawal from the alliance, Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM hinted at the reason due to the vulnerability of Muslims in Bengal. The party said it can't be associated with these statements. Kabir shot to prominence following claims that he plans to build a mosque in Murshidabad modelled around the infamous Babri. The party claimed that it would not enter into any alliance going forward and would compete in the West Bengal election independently. This led to his expulsion from TMC.

Kabir, however, denied any such allegations, saying he had no contact with any BJP leader since 2019. "If they can show any proof, any photograph, let them do so," said Kabir, claiming that the video was AI-generated and that he would file a defamation case against TMC.