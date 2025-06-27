/Ahmedabad Rath Yatra turns chaotic after elephants trample through crowd. Watch

Elephants participating in the Rath Yatra in Ahmedabad went berserk and started trampling people standing on the route on Friday (27 June). Videos of the incident show at least three elephants with people sitting on them, becoming agitated and running amok. There were around 10 elephants in the Rat Yatra. People standing around them can be seen running helter-skelter as the animals left the rath yatra route and started behaving aggressively. A man sitting on one of the elephants immediately gets down from it.

All three of them started pushing around people as the scared crowd tried to run to safety. The elephants shoved a crowd and ran down a narrow street as scared people watched. The police and elephant handlers tried to control them, but failed. What led the animals to behave in this manner is not known. They caused a rampage on a day when people had gathered to witness the Rath Yatra. No reports of injuries have been received. The Fire Department, doctors, and the police reached the scene to control the situation.

