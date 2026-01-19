/Ahmedabad plane crash: Air India starts returning victims’ belongings to families of victims

Air India has started the process of returning personal belongings recovered from the wreckage of its Ahmedabad plane crash to the families of victims, months after one of India’s deadliest aviation disasters in recent history. The move comes as investigations and legal proceedings related to the crash continue in India and abroad. The crash occurred in June 2025, when an Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner operating a scheduled flight from Ahmedabad to London crashed shortly after take-off.

The aircraft was carrying 242 people, including passengers and crew. All but one person on board were killed, along with several people on the ground, making it one of the most catastrophic air accidents involving an Indian carrier in decades. According to the airline, thousands of personal items were recovered from the crash site during extensive search and recovery operations. These include clothing, jewellery, travel documents, electronic devices and other personal effects belonging to passengers and crew members.

Air India said each item was carefully catalogued, documented and preserved before being matched, where possible, with the rightful families. The airline has said that the return of belongings is being carried out through a structured and sensitive process, in coordination with local authorities and consular officials, particularly for families based overseas. Families are being contacted individually and provided guidance on how the belongings will be handed over. However, the process has not been without controversy.

Some families, especially those living in the United Kingdom, have voiced distress over the manner in which certain communications were handled. In a few cases, relatives reported receiving images or descriptions of recovered items that they found deeply upsetting, prompting criticism of the airline’s approach and calls for greater sensitivity. Beyond the return of personal effects, Air India continues to face scrutiny over broader issues linked to the crash. Investigations into the cause of the accident are ongoing, with aviation authorities examining technical data, maintenance records and cockpit voice recordings.