  • /Ahead of key talks, Modi tells Putin: 'India is not neutral, it's on the side of peace'

Published: Dec 05, 2025, 12:55 IST | Updated: Dec 05, 2025, 13:24 IST
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin Photograph: (x/narendramodi)

Story highlights

PM Narendra Modi in Delhi, told Russian President Vladimir Putin that India stands on the side of peace. He urged renewed efforts toward a Ukraine resolution, said both leaders had already shared views on the war, and added that India will keep pushing for peaceful solutions.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi struck a clear note of peace on Friday (Dec 5) as he prepared to sit down for talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin at Hyderabad House in New Delhi. Before the formal meeting began, Modi talking to the press addressed the war in Ukraine directly. He told Putin that India was not sitting on the sidelines, but standing firmly "on the side of peace."

Modi told the Russian President that “Whenever I had an interaction with the world leaders, in detailed discussions, I always said that India is not neutral. India has a side and that side is of peace. We support all efforts for peace and we stand shoulder-to-shoulder with all efforts for peace.” He implored Putin towards peace, saying, "We should keep looking for peaceful solutions," and revealed that they have exchanged opinions on the Ukraine issue.

Modi said both leaders had already exchanged views on Ukraine and that the search for a peaceful way forward must continue. He also reflected on how much the world has endured in recent years, from the COVID pandemic to economic shocks and conflicts on multiple fronts. He said he believes that the global community "will be relieved from such disasters".

