Prime Minister Narendra Modi struck a clear note of peace on Friday (Dec 5) as he prepared to sit down for talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin at Hyderabad House in New Delhi. Before the formal meeting began, Modi talking to the press addressed the war in Ukraine directly. He told Putin that India was not sitting on the sidelines, but standing firmly "on the side of peace."

Modi told the Russian President that “Whenever I had an interaction with the world leaders, in detailed discussions, I always said that India is not neutral. India has a side and that side is of peace. We support all efforts for peace and we stand shoulder-to-shoulder with all efforts for peace.” He implored Putin towards peace, saying, "We should keep looking for peaceful solutions," and revealed that they have exchanged opinions on the Ukraine issue.

