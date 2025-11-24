/Afghanistan's Commerce Minister Azizi invites Indian investment in mining and agriculture

Afghanistan’s Minister of Industry and Commerce, Alhaj Nooruddin Azizi, has called for deeper economic ties with India, signalling a pragmatic push to expand trade and investment.

In an exclusive interview with WION’s Sidhant Sibal, the minister said that Kabul will appoint an Afghan Commerce Attaché in New Delhi within the next month. “The Afghan Commerce Attaché will be appointed in Delhi in a month’s time,” Azizi confirmed, describing the move as a concrete step to facilitate business and remove bottlenecks.

He strongly endorsed greater use of Iran’s Chabahar port as the key trade corridor and extended a direct invitation to Indian companies, particularly in mining and agriculture. “Afghanistan has vast untapped resources in mining and huge potential in agriculture. We welcome Indian investors with open arms,” he stated.

