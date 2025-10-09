/Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi reaches Delhi

Afghan foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi has reached Delhi, earlier today, in what is being seen as significant engagement between the Indian govt and the Taliban led govt in Kabul. India does not officially recognize the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan govt or the Taliban government but has pragmatically engaged with Kabul since 2021, through humanitarian aid, trade facilitation especially via Chabahar Port project and increased diplomatic contacts.



India's humanitarian assistance & infrastructure programs will be among the key issues that will be discussed during the visit. The Afghan FM, during the visit, would be keen that Delhi recognises the govt in Kabul. His visit to India comes after he was granted travel exemption by the United Nations Security Council. To travel internationally, he requires a waiver from the UN's 1988 Sanctions Committee.

Earlier this year, in January, India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri met Muttaqi in Dubai, in the talks that focused on India's humanitarian aid to Afghanistan's health sector and refugee rehabilitation. The government in Kabul has described India as a "significant regional and economic partner." Indian diplomat Anand Prakash, who is the Joint secretary of the Pakistan, Afghanistan and Iran division in the ministry of external affairs, met Muttaqi in Kabul in April of this year. In May, EAM Dr S Jaishankar spoke to FM Muttaqi, just days after India's operation Sindoor after the Pahalgam terror attack by Pakistan trained terrorists.

Kabul had condemned the Pahalgam terror attack, with Foreign Ministry spokesman Abdul Qahar Balkhi in a statement saying that the "ministry of foreign affairs of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan categorically condemns the recent attack on tourists in the Pahalgam region... such incidents undermine efforts to ensure regional security and stability."