/Abhishek Banerjee summoned by Kolkata Police over alleged threats to police; asked to appear on Nov 20

Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary and Diamond Harbour MP Abhishek Banerjee has been summoned by Kolkata Police in connection with a case over alleged threats and intimidation of police officers. Girish Park Police Station served a notice at his Kalighat residence on Friday (Nov 13), directing him to appear for questioning on Nov 20.



The case stems from a complaint lodged on October 31 by Supreme Court advocate and BJP leader Nazia Ilahi Khan, following remarks made by Banerjee during a media interaction on October 30. Khan alleged that the TMC leader had issued threats against police personnel and used intimidating language targeting the state police administration and the government.



During the interaction, Banerjee accused the state government and Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari of using the police to frame opposition leaders, including himself, in false cases. He warned officers allegedly acting at the government's behest of consequences if there was a change of government. "Those who think they will work at the behest of Suvendu Adhikari, I am giving a warning to all of them. When the government changes, no one will be able to save them. I will tell those police officers that each and every name has been marked and noted," Banerjee had said.



Based on Khan's complaint, Girish Park Police Station registered a case under Sections 224, 351, 353(1)(b), 353(1)(c) and 356 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023. Police sources confirmed that the notice was served and received at Banerjee's residence. He has been asked to report to Girish Park Police Station on November 20 for questioning in connection with the case.