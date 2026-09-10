Karnataka's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise is making headlines as several famous personalities are being flagged. Latest to join the list are Infosys co-founder and Aadhaar architect Nandan Nilekani and Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath and actor Shivarajkumar, whose names were reportedly flagged as unmapped in the earlier electoral records, officials said on Wednesday (Sep 9). They have recieved special intensive revision notices in the state and required to follow a set process so that their names are not removed from the voter list.

According to a report by The Indian Express, Nilekani, his wife Rohini Nilekani and their children Janhvi Nandan Nilekani and Nihar Nilekani have been classified as "Unmapped with last SIR" in the discrepancy list. The classification applies to voters whose names could not be mapped to the 2002 electoral rolls, the report said. The Nilekani family is listed in the draft electoral roll for the BTM Layout constituency and votes at Reddy Janasangha High School in Third Block, Koramangala. The family is expected to be served notices during the document verification phase. They will have to submit one of the 11 documents approved by the ECI for inclusion in the final electoral roll, which is scheduled to be published on October 27.

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