/A 'misunderstanding', clarifies heckler on his 'Modi won't go anywhere' remark

As the controversy surrounding Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge over his remarks on Modi snowballs, the man who allegedly yelled “Modi won't go anywhere” during Kharge's address at an event in Bihar has said that his statement wasn't heard in full and that he meant the exact opposite of what Kharge understood.

The Congress worker, who later identified himself as Santhosh Kumar to the media, clarified that what he meant was that “as long as there was no rebellion in the country, Narendra Modi won’t go anywhere.”

He claimed that people had mistaken him for a BJP worker because of him interrupting Kharge's event in Patna on Sunday, which was held to mark the 139th birth anniversary of Bihar’s first Chief Minister Shri Krishna Singh.

“What I meant was that as long as there is no rebellion in the country, Narendra Modi won’t go anywhere,” he was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

What led to the controversy?

On Sunday, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge while addressing a party event in Bihar's capital Patna to mark the 139th birth anniversary of Bihar’s first Chief Minister Shri Krishna Singh lost cool during when a man in the audience said Prime Minister Narendra Modi would not go anywhere.

Kharge snapped back at the man and said, “Modi ka baap bhi jayega” (Even Modi’s father will go”, and repeated the remark).

The exchange triggered a commotion at the venue, and the man who had allegedly interrupted Kharge’s speech was identified as Santosh Kumar. He was reportedly beaten and then removed from the hall.