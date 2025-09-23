/Four people die by electrocution in record Kolkata rain ahead of Durga Puja

Heavy rainfall in Kolkata has led to the death of at least 4 people in Kolkata due to electrocution. According to reports from PTI, the heavy rainfall resulted in waterlogging in several parts of the city, disrupted the daily life of people in Kolkata. According to the Meteorological Department, in the last 24 hours, Kolkata have witnessed 185 mm of Rain. With some parts like Garia Kamdahari receiving 332 mm, Jodhpur Park 285 mm and Kalighat 280.2 mm.

Three of the four dead are identified as Firoz Ali Khan of Beniapukur, Pranatosh Kundu of Netaji Nagar, and Mumtaz Bibi of Ekbalpur. One person from Ghariat remains unidentified.

Several parts of the city have been inundated, commuters are stuck in the knee-deep water, and vehicles are crippled. Waterlogging was also reported in parts of the metro tracks between Mahanayak Uttam Kumar and Rabindra Sarobar station. This comes at a moment when the city is preparing for the Durga Puja. A religious festival which turns into an intangible cultural heritage.

Add WION as a Preferred Source