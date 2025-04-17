At least 31 students from various educational institutes had to be hospitalised due to 'food poisoning' in India's Nanded city of Maharashtra state on Thursday (April 17). The students reported consumed 'pani puri' at a road side stall in the city and fell ill.

The affected students belonged to Swami Ramanand Teerth Marathwada University, SGGS College and a nursing college. Immediately after complaining of vomiting, nausea, and uneasiness, they were admitted to Dr Shankarrao Chavan Government Medical College and Hospital, reported news agency PTI.

"Thirty-one students were admitted to Dr Shankarrao Chavan Government Medical College and Hospital 4 am onwards after they started visiting the medical facility with complaints of vomiting, nausea and uneasiness following consumption of 'pani puri' at a single stall," an official of the hospital was quoted as saying by the news agency.

Their condition is said to be stable after the treatment and the authorities are investigating the matter to determine the cause of contamination.