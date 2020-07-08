298 Maharashtra police personnel test coronavirus positive

With 278 more police personnel testing positive for COVID-19 in Maharashtra in the last 48 hours, the number of the infected cases in the police force has gone up to 5,713, informed the police.

Also read: Mumbai records lowest single-day spike, toll crosses 5,000



The total number of COVID-19 cases in the force has reached 5,713, including 1,113 active cases.



While 4,275 policemen have recovered and been discharged, the death toll stands at 71.



According to the data on the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare`s website, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra stands at 2,17,121, including 89,313 active cases.

Also read: Over 15 lakh people quarantined in Mumbai after coronavirus contact-tracing: BMC



While 1,18,558 patients have been cured/migrated/discharged, the death toll stands at 9,250