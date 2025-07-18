/20 schools in Delhi receive bomb threats via mail; Police release details of the letter

A day after Delhi Police said 10 schools and a college received bomb threats via mail, officials say more than 20 schools have received such threats. In the latest, Richmond Global School in Paschim Vihar has received a similar threat. The response team reached the school to carry out essential checks. The investigation behind these mail threats is still underway.

The police released one letter, which read: " Hello. I am writing to let you know that I have placed several explosive devices (trinitrotoluene) within school classrooms. The explosives are skillfully hidden in black plastic bags. I will erase every last one of you from this world. Not a single soul will survive. I will gladly laugh when I watch the news, only to see the parents show up at the school and to be greeted by the cold, dismembered bodies of their children."

"You all deserve to suffer. I truly hate my life, I will commit suicide after the news, will slit my throat and slit my wrists. I was never truly helped, psychiatrists, psychologists; no one has ever cared, and no one will ever care. You only care about medicating the helpless and clueless humans' psychiatrists never tell you that those meds ruin your organs or that they cause disgusting weight gain. You brainwash people into thinking psychiatric meds can help them. But they don't. I a living proof that they do not. You all deserve this. You deserve to suffer just like me," the letter read as reported by the news agency ANI.