18 houses suffer damage as Pakistan violates ceasefire in Kashmir

At least 18 houses have suffered damages after Pakistan army violated ceasefire in north Kashmir’s Tanghdar sector during the intervening night, officials said.

A police official told WION that Pakistan army used heavy weaponry and targeted Indian positions and villages resulting in damage to houses in Taad Teetwal village.

“Around 18 houses have suffered heavy to partial damage due to the shelling last night,” the officer said adding that there was no loss of life or injuries and the firing had stopped.

On December 25, one army officer and a girl were killed in Pakistan shelling in Baramulla’s Uri sector.

The Line of Control (LoC) between India and Pakistan has been on the boil with a spike in the number of ceasefire violations ever since India abrogated J&K special status and bifurcated the state into two union territories.