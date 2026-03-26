/13 killed, several injured after bus-lorry collision in Andhra Pradesh’s Prakasam

Thirteen people were killed, and several others were injured after a private bus collided with a lorry on early Thursday (Mar 26) in Andhra Pradesh’s Prakasam district. Both vehicles were engulfed in fire following the accident. Several injured are reportedly in critical condition. According to officials, the bus was travelling from Jagtial in neighbouring Telangana to Podili in Prakasam district. An investigation is underway, and efforts to identify victims are underway.