/12 flights diverted as rain lashes Delhi NCR, leaves roads waterlogged

Heavy rain lashed the Delhi-National Capital Region on Tuesday evening, leading to waterlogging and traffic jams in several parts of the city, besides the diversion of at least 12 flights due to bad weather.

Waterlogging and traffic jams were reported in various parts of the city on Tuesday afternoon as the national capital received heavy rainfall that brought the much-needed relief from the scorching heat.

After days of intense heat, Delhi-NCR finally witnessed a change in weather as dark clouds rolled in on Tuesday afternoon, bringing significant relief from the sweltering hear that gripped the region over the past week.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had earlier issued a red alert for the region, warning of light to moderate rainfall at several locations across Delhi-NCR.

The downpour brought respite from heat and also signalled the gradual advance of the Southwest Monsoon across northern and central India.

As many as 12 flights were diverted at the Delhi airport between 3 pm and 4 pm on Tuesday due to adverse weather conditions, according to an official.

In a post on X, Air India said that due to inclement weather conditions in Delhi, our flight operations are getting impacted with some diversions.

In its latest weather bulletin, the IMD has forecast light to moderate rainfall at many places, with heavy rainfall (ranging between 7 and 11 cm) expected at isolated locations in Bihar, East Rajasthan, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Madhya Pradesh, North Interior Karnataka, Punjab, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, and Uttarakhand.

It also confirmed the progression of the Southwest Monsoon, which has now advanced into more parts of the North Arabian Sea and Gujarat, as well as remaining areas of Vidarbha, additional parts of Madhya Pradesh, most of Chhattisgarh, the remaining regions of Odisha, parts of Jharkhand, and the entirety of Gangetic West Bengal. It has also covered the rest of Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and moved into parts of Bihar.