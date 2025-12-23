/'We are the two fugitives, the biggest fugitives of India', says Lalit Modi in a controversial video. Here's how netizens reacted to it

On Monday (December 22), Lalit Modi, the founder of the Indian Premier League (IPL), appeared to take a jab at India with a controversial post. He shared a video from Vijay Mallya's birthday celebration in London, where the two exiled figures jokingly referred to themselves as “the biggest fugitives of India.” In the video, Lalit Modi says, “We are the two biggest fugitives of India,” before adding, “Let me do something to break the internet again. Watch your hearts with envy.” He posted the clip on Instagram with the caption, further fueling online discussions.

The video quickly sparked a flurry of reactions. Many social media users criticised the pair for seemingly mocking Indian authorities. One user wrote, "What a mockery they have made of Indian government," while another sarcastically quipped, “You ain't breaking no internet, son, sit down.” Some users pointed fingers at the Indian authorities, expressing frustration over the ongoing situation. “Indian law shame that they dare to make such a video,” one user wrote, while another said, “They are laughing at Indian CBI/ED.”

Earlier on Monday (December 22), the Bombay High Court questioned Vijay Mallya about his plans to return to India. The court informed his legal team that it would not hear his challenge against the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act until he submits to its jurisdiction. Mallya, who has been residing in the UK since 2016, faces multiple charges, including defaulting on loans and money laundering. His extradition case is nearing completion. Mallya was declared a Fugitive Economic Offender by a special court in 2019.