/‘Tragic chapter of history’: PM Modi remembers partition survivors on 'Partition Horrors Remembrance Day'

While observing ‘Partition Horrors Remembrance Day’ on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi honoured the memory of those who faced the "upheaval and pain" during the Partition of India. Observed annually on August 14, the eve of Independence Day, the day pays tribute to the millions who lost their lives or were displaced amid the partition of the country in 1947.

Sharing a post on social media X (formerly known as twitter), PM Modi labelled the Partition as the “tragic chapter” of Indian history. "India observes Partition Horrors Remembrance Day, remembering the upheaval and pain endured by countless people during that tragic chapter of our history. It is also a day to honour their grit...their ability to face unimaginable loss and still find the strength to start afresh," PM Modi wrote.

PM Modi commended all those affected who managed to rebuild their lives and achieve remarkable milestones even after facing such tragedy. Meanwhile, he added in his post that this day remid everyone for enduring responsibility to strengthen the bonds of harmony that bind India collectively.

Amit Shah also said in a post on X, “Partition Horrors Remembrance Day is a day to express condolences by remembering the pain of those who suffered due to the partition of the country and its tragedy. On this day, the Congress party divided the nation into pieces, hurting the pride of Mother India.”

He further noted, “The partition led to violence, exploitation, and atrocities, and millions of people endured displacement. I offer my heartfelt tribute to all those people. The country will never forget this history and pain of the partition. I offer my tribute to those who lost their lives in this horror of the partition.”

Meanwhile, Union Health Minister and BJP President Jagat Prakash Nadda also called for national unity and give a befitting reply to anti-national elements. He also paid tribute to millions who sacrificed their lives while "enduring agony of displacement".