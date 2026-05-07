/'Sirf hungama khada karna mera maqsad nahi': Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai on India’s fight against terror

On the anniversary of Operation Sindoor, Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai reaffirmed India's commitment to fight against terrorism, stating that the operation was "not an end" but "just the beginning". Addressing the press conference, he quoted," Sirf hungama khada karna mera maqsad nahi. Meri koshish hai ki yeh soorat badalni chahiye," while emphasising that India would continue to defend sovereignty, security, and citizens with professionalism and responsibility.



Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai underscored that the success of this operation stemmed from a balance between strong leadership at the top and professional autonomy and flexibility on the ground level. He noted that the approach enabled the armed forces to adapt quickly, coordinate effectively, and respond decisively in a dynamic multi-domain battlefield.

"Operation Sindoor underscored India's evolving whole-of-government approach, which played out in a clockwork fashion on the battlefield. The highest offices and ministries of the government, intelligence agencies, cyber and information operation institutions, border guarding, and paramilitary forces, such as the BSF, all worked in concert with the armed forces to execute an operation which is now being widely acknowledged as the gold standard both militarily and strategically across the world," he said.

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Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai on joint tri-service effort

Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai added, "Operation Sindoor was also a joint tri-service effort. It integrated land, air and maritime capabilities with shared situational awareness, common operation and intelligence pictures and real-time decision making. Standoff Precision strikes, nine in all, seven executed by the Indian army and two by the Indian Air Force, were timed to perfection, achieved total surprise and inflicted maximum damage in each established hub deep in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir and heartland Pakistan, signalling that no sanctuary is safe..."