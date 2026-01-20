/'Roads kill, bridges kill': Rahul Gandhi flags ‘lack of accountability’ after techie’s death in Noida

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi expressed grief over the death of a 27-year-old software engineer in Noida, calling it a tragic example of systemic negligence and lack of accountability rather than shortage of resources or technology.

Yuvraj Mehta lost his life in the early hours of Saturday when his car reportedly lost control amid heavy fog in Sector 150, Noida. The vehicle crashed through a drain barrier and plunged into a deep, water-filled excavation dug for the basement of an upcoming commercial complex.

Reacting on social media platform X, Gandhi said that India’s cities are seeing a collapse where unsafe infrastructure and official apathy are fatal. Listing hazards such as roads, bridges, fires, pollution and corruption, he said indifference has become deadly. He added that urban disasters persist not due to lack of funds or solutions, but because there is “no accountability.” Gandhi also shared a video featuring an eyewitness who claimed that prompt intervention might have saved Mehta. The video included a statement from the victim’s father, who alleged that several bystanders were present at the scene but chose to record videos instead of helping.

Following the incident, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ordered a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the matter. The three-member panel will be led by ADG (Meerut Zone) Bhanu Bhaskar, along with Meerut Divisional Commissioner Bhanu Chandra Goswami and PWD Chief Engineer Ajay Verma. The team has been instructed to submit its findings within five days.