/ ‘Pedestal and articulation crushing’: Preliminary report reveals cause behind Gujarat bridge collapse

A preliminary investigation into the collapse of the Gambhira bridge in Gujarat has revealed that the incident happened due to structural failure. Gujarat Health Minister and government spokesperson Rushikesh Patel said on Friday (Jul 11) that the bridge collapsed due to the crushing of the pedestal and articulation. On Wednesday (Jul 9), a portion of the Gambhira bridge gave way, as several vehicles fell into the river below. The death toll has risen to 19 as the search for 2 missing people continues.

During his visit to the site of the incident, Patel said that the high-level probe, which was ordered by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, is being conducted by the Roads and Buildings Department. “As per the committee’s initial findings, the collapse occurred due to pedestal and articulation crushing,” he said.

The incident has led to widespread criticism from the public against the state government. It is alleged that the local authorities were aware of the poor condition of the bridge, which was built in 1985.

The minister further said that a high-level investigation committee of the Roads and Buildings Department will be submitting a detailed report within 30 days. The report will cover both technical and administrative aspects of the tragedy. “The report will be handed over to the Chief Minister, based on which further decisions will be taken,” Patel said.

In response to the incident, the state government on Thursday (Jul 10) suspended four officials from the R&B Department. “Wherever lapses have come to light, action has been taken. The government will not hesitate to take further necessary measures,” he added.