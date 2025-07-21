/"Pahalgam drew global attention to terrorism and its epicentre — Pakistan," said PM Modi

On Monday (July 21), Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing the media, spoke about the dastardly Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives and numbed the country. It was the worst act of terrorism the country had endured since the 2006 Mumbai killings. “The brutal massacre in Pahalgam shocked the entire world and drew global attention to terrorism and its epicentre — Pakistan,” he said.

The prime minister highlighted how the all-party delegation rose above party lines to speak in unison against terrorism threatening India from the neighbouring country. He said, Rising above party lines, representatives from across India united to expose Pakistan's role."

PM Modi remarked that in response, representatives from most political parties and states rose above partisan interests and embarked on international outreach in service of the nation. He highlighted the success of this unified diplomatic campaign, which exposed Pakistan as a sponsor of terrorism on the global stage. He also expressed deep appreciation for the Members of Parliament and political parties who carried out this vital national initiative. He stated that their efforts created a positive environment in the country and opened the minds of the international community to India’s perspective on terrorism, noting that it is his privilege to commend all involved for this significant contribution to national interest.

Emphasising the power of unity and the spirit of one voice that inspires and energises the nation, the Prime Minister stated that the current monsoon session will reflect this spirit as a celebration of victory, honouring India’s military strength and national capability, and serving as a source of motivation for 140 crore citizens. "This monsoon session is a celebration of victory. When I say that the season is a season of national pride and victory celebration, then hoisting the Indian tricolour at the International Space Station (ISS) for the first time is a matter of pride for every countryman,” he continued.