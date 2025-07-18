/'No space for third party...': Without naming Pakistan, Jaishankar sends big message to Chinese counterpart Wang Yi

Without naming Pakistan, Jaishankar said that India's evolving relationship with China after 2020 and 2021 border skirmishes should not have any focus on the third party’s interests
India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar told his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in a meeting that there should not be any third party in the bilateral relationship between India and China. Without naming Pakistan, Jaishankar said that India's evolving relationship with China after 2020 and 2021 border skirmishes should not have any focus on the third party’s interests, reported Hindustan Times. As per the report, Jaishankar also conveyed to Wang that China should ensure predictable supply chains and not impose export constraints towards India. This was after China imposed export constraints on critical minerals used in the manufacturing of magnets.
This comes after Jaishankar, at his conference last week, expressed contentment over the Indian army restarting rounds in the Demchok and Depsang Plain areas. Additionally, he stated that a “stable border” is the cornerstone of steady bilateral ties between the two nations and endorsed that both armies emphasise scaling down after the transgression in East Ladakh and the Galwan skirmish between the two armies five years ago.
In his first visit to China in five years, EAM Jaishankar raised the issue of the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam at the meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Council in Tianjin.
"The UN Security Council, of which some of us are currently members, issued a statement that condemned it in the strongest terms and "underlined the need to hold perpetrators, organisers, financiers and sponsors of this reprehensible act of terrorism accountable and bring them to justice," he said while speaking at the SCO Council of Foreign Ministers Meeting. The Minister noted that SCO was founded to combat three evils -- terrorism, separatism and extremism-- which "not surprisingly" often occur together. "It is imperative that the SCO, to remain true to its founding objectives, take an uncompromising position on this challenge," Jaishankar said.