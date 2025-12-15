/'Marry women to...': Kerala CPM leader’s sexist remarks sparks outrage

Sayed Ali Majeed, a CPI(M) member from Kerala, has landed in controversy after making derogatory comments about women during a victory gathering in Malappuram on Sunday (December 14) night. The event was organised to mark his narrow 47-vote margin win in last week’s municipal elections.

Speaking before a large crowd of Left supporters, including women, Majeed took aim at the Indian Union Muslim League for nominating women candidates. He accused the party of parading women purely to attract votes, remarks that were met with applause from sections of the audience. His speech went further, drawing sharp criticism for its tone and content. Majeed appeared to belittle women even within his own party, suggesting that married women should remain confined to their homes rather than being projected in public life or elections. He also made crude references linking marriage solely to procreation, invoking traditional practices of verifying family background during arranged marriages. "We also have married women at home... but not to show them off to win votes. Let them sit at home... marry women to sleep with and make kids. That is why families traditionally verify lineage and background while arranging marriages."

The remarks have added to the ruling Left Democratic Front’s troubles, coming at a time when the recent municipal election results are being viewed as a warning sign ahead of next year’s Assembly polls. The Congress-led United Democratic Front emerged stronger, winning four out of six municipal corporations, holding on to Kannur and wresting Kochi and Kollam from the Left.