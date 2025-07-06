/‘Marking 75 years of India-Argentina relations’: PM Modi holds ‘excellent meeting’ with Argentine President Milei

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (Jul 5) held “excellent” delegation-level talks with Argentine President Javier Milei in Buenos Aires, marking a key moment during his official visit to Argentina. The talks mark 75 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries, during which the leaders covered several topics, including trade, agriculture, energy, and others.

“Excellent meeting with President Javier Milei of Argentina. We are marking 75 years of India-Argentina diplomatic relations and 5 years since we elevated our relationship to a Strategic Partnership,” PM Modi wrote on X. “We have covered significant ground in our bilateral relations, but we agree that the journey ahead is even more promising!”

He added, “President Milei and I discussed ways to diversify trade ties, cooperation in agriculture, defence, security, energy and more. There is immense scope in areas like pharmaceuticals and sports as well.”

PM Modi was warmly welcomed by Milei upon his arrival in the capital. The two leaders shared a warm hug, reflecting the growing India-Argentina ties. They also greeted and waved at the crowd gathered outside the Casa Rosada, the Presidential Palace.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi paid tribute at the San Martin Memorial in Buenos Aires after his arrival in the country. The Monumento al General San Martin honours Jose de San Martin, the revered liberator of Argentina, Chile, and Peru. The imposing equestrian monument stands as a symbol of Latin American independence and is an important site of national pride in the country.

PM Modi landed at Ezeiza International Airport on Friday. He was invited by Milei for the official visit. After his arrival, he was warmly received by members of the Indian diaspora outside his hotel. He also witnessed a traditional Indian dance performance and interacted with the crowd as people chanted “Modi-Modi” and “Bharat Mata ki Jai”. The visit marked a moment of pride and celebration for India’s culture and global stature.