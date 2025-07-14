On Monday (July 14), the health ministry has alerted that some sweets and savouries synonymous with snacks in India will now carry a warning. Not just any warning, something that will make you double-guess your choice and probably guilt you a little before enjoying it. Now that has divided people, and a diverse range of opinions has come to the fore. A warning similar to that on cigarette packs.

Both the food items may carry tags to caution you, it may read something like this: ‘oil and sugar boards’. Are you prepared?

Well, not everybody is as samosa and jalebi are not ordinary snacks. Many in India are emotional about their food and just as this news broke, the internet couldn’t keep calm. Some call it a good move to regulate obesity or at least make people second-guess their food choices, while others are absolutely against India contesting that processed food does more damage.

Here's how netizens have reacted:

X user Navrang writes, “Absolutely right! If Jalebi & Samosa get flagged, why not Pizza, Burgers, Donuts too? Our traditional snacks have been enjoyed for centuries — occasional indulgence isn’t the problem, modern junk overload is! Health warnings should be equal, not selective!”

Another user argues, ‘these can be made at home’ and cannot have such warnings.

‘Samosa or jalebi isn’t unhealthy', says another X user.

Many are in doubt, as a user asks, ‘what about Pepsi, Coke and the likes’