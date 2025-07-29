/‘Is he scared?’: Congress says PM did not clearly deny Trump’s claims on ceasefire

The Congress party launched a fresh attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi after he said in the Parliament that “no global leader interfered in Operation Sindoor” and accused him of being afraid to confront US President Donald Trump. Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, said the Prime Minister “never said it clearly that Trump was lying” and also accused him of failing to name China despite its alleged support to Pakistan during the armed conflict with India.

After the Prime Minister’s speech in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi said, “He never said it clearly that Trump was lying... In his entire speech, not once did he mention China. The whole nation knows that China helped Pakistan in every way, but the Prime Minister and Defence Minister never named China anywhere in their speeches.”

Congress MP KC Venugopal also targeted the PM and said, “We are asking very clearly whether Trump’s claim is bogus or not, whether he is telling truth or not. No answer... Why is he scared in talking about Trump?”

He further accused PM Modi of trying to hide behind Pakistan rhetoric instead of addressing serious questions about India’s sovereignty and military decision making.

“When genuine questions are asked by the opposition, he hides behind the Pakistan story,” Venugopal said.

Earlier during his speech during the Operation Sindoor debate in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi said that if Prime Minister Narendra Modi had even half the courage of his grandmother and former PM Indira Gandhi, he would have called US President Donald Trump a liar for claiming he brokered India-Pakistan peace.

“If he has the courage, he will say here that Donald Trump is a liar. 50% Indira Gandhi ka courage hai toh ye bol dega,” Gandhi said throwing a challenge at PM Modi and then went on to fix his reference to the prime minister saying, “bol denge, sorry”.

“Pahalgam attack was a brutal attack organised and orchestrated clearly by the Pakistani state,” he said. “Even before Operation Sindoor began, the Opposition committed itself to stand like a rock with the government,” he added